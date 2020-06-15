7723 Sable Ln.

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single story duplex in NRH - This duplex unit has updated vinyl plank in the living area and vinyl in the kitchen and 2 baths. It is getting new carpet in the bedrooms. There is a fireplace in the living area and an area off kitchen for the dining. Yard is fenced. There is a carport at the back for covered parking. All electric. BISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE2956511)