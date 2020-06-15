All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:21 AM

7723 Sable Ln.

7723 Sable Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7723 Sable Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Nice 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single story duplex in NRH - This duplex unit has updated vinyl plank in the living area and vinyl in the kitchen and 2 baths. It is getting new carpet in the bedrooms. There is a fireplace in the living area and an area off kitchen for the dining. Yard is fenced. There is a carport at the back for covered parking. All electric. BISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE2956511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7723 Sable Ln. have any available units?
7723 Sable Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7723 Sable Ln. have?
Some of 7723 Sable Ln.'s amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7723 Sable Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7723 Sable Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7723 Sable Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7723 Sable Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 7723 Sable Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 7723 Sable Ln. offers parking.
Does 7723 Sable Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7723 Sable Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7723 Sable Ln. have a pool?
No, 7723 Sable Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 7723 Sable Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7723 Sable Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7723 Sable Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7723 Sable Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

