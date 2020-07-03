Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Birdville ISD! This lovely home has an open floor plan has a brick wood burning fireplace. The eat in kitchen has black appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Bedrooms have plush carpeting and ample closet space. Fenced backyard. 1 Car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7716 Westcliff Street have any available units?
7716 Westcliff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.