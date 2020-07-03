7716 Westcliff Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Birdville ISD! This lovely home has an open floor plan has a brick wood burning fireplace. The eat in kitchen has black appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Bedrooms have plush carpeting and ample closet space. Fenced backyard. 1 Car garage.