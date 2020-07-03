All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7716 Westcliff Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7716 Westcliff Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:31 AM

7716 Westcliff Street

7716 Westcliff St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7716 Westcliff St, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Birdville ISD! This lovely home has an open floor plan has a brick wood burning fireplace. The eat in kitchen has black appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Bedrooms have plush carpeting and ample closet space. Fenced backyard. 1 Car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Westcliff Street have any available units?
7716 Westcliff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7716 Westcliff Street have?
Some of 7716 Westcliff Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Westcliff Street currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Westcliff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Westcliff Street pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Westcliff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7716 Westcliff Street offer parking?
Yes, 7716 Westcliff Street offers parking.
Does 7716 Westcliff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 Westcliff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Westcliff Street have a pool?
No, 7716 Westcliff Street does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Westcliff Street have accessible units?
No, 7716 Westcliff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Westcliff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 Westcliff Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary