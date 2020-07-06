7710 Mary Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2-1 Duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Open concept, neutral colors, walk-in closets and more! Spacious family room opens to the dining area with breakfast bar and peek-a-boo window that overlooks the cute kitchen. Kitchen has white cabinetry, a pretty tiled backsplash, built-in microwave and refrigerator included! Nice sized bedrooms, full size utility with built-in cabinets, covered porch, open patio, covered carport and outdoor storage, centrally located to Hwy 820, 183 and 26. Just minutes to DFW Airport. One small pet considered. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.