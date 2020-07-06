All apartments in North Richland Hills
7710 Mary Dr
7710 Mary Dr

7710 Mary Drive · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7710 Mary Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2-1 Duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Open concept, neutral colors, walk-in closets and more! Spacious family room opens to the dining area with breakfast bar and peek-a-boo window that overlooks the cute kitchen. Kitchen has white cabinetry, a pretty tiled backsplash, built-in microwave and refrigerator included! Nice sized bedrooms, full size utility with built-in cabinets, covered porch, open patio, covered carport and outdoor storage, centrally located to Hwy 820, 183 and 26. Just minutes to DFW Airport. One small pet considered. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Mary Dr have any available units?
7710 Mary Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7710 Mary Dr have?
Some of 7710 Mary Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 Mary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Mary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Mary Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7710 Mary Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7710 Mary Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7710 Mary Dr offers parking.
Does 7710 Mary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 Mary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Mary Dr have a pool?
No, 7710 Mary Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7710 Mary Dr have accessible units?
No, 7710 Mary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Mary Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7710 Mary Dr has units with dishwashers.

