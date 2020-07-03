7328 Holiday Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Remodeled home on treed lot with pool! Home features:high ceilings-wood floors-new fixtures-Island kitchen with granite counters & new stainless steel appliances-double ovens, ample storage, downstairs 4th bedroom can be game room or 2nd living -half bath down- master up with private balcony-all new master bath- sep shower- HGTV stand alone tub-dual sinks- walkin closet-wood flrs-backyard has gorgeous pool-storage bldg- large yard area. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.