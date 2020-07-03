All apartments in North Richland Hills
7328 Holiday Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:18 PM

7328 Holiday Lane

7328 Holiday Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7328 Holiday Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Remodeled home on treed lot with pool! Home features:high ceilings-wood floors-new fixtures-Island kitchen with granite counters & new stainless steel appliances-double ovens, ample storage, downstairs 4th bedroom can be game room or 2nd living -half bath down- master up with private balcony-all new master bath- sep shower- HGTV stand alone tub-dual sinks- walkin closet-wood flrs-backyard has gorgeous pool-storage bldg- large yard area. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7328 Holiday Lane have any available units?
7328 Holiday Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7328 Holiday Lane have?
Some of 7328 Holiday Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7328 Holiday Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7328 Holiday Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7328 Holiday Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7328 Holiday Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7328 Holiday Lane offer parking?
No, 7328 Holiday Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7328 Holiday Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7328 Holiday Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7328 Holiday Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7328 Holiday Lane has a pool.
Does 7328 Holiday Lane have accessible units?
No, 7328 Holiday Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7328 Holiday Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7328 Holiday Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

