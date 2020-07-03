7233 Romford Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage basketball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room parking garage tennis court

Cute home on a corner lot on a corner lot. Open floor plan with a converted garage that can be used for a second living room or game room. Tile and wood floors through out. Kitchen features granite counter tops and decorative back-splash. Large utility room. Huge fenced in backyard. Richfeild Park around the corner with 42.5 acre Community Park with picnic tables, hike and bike trail, lighted tennis and basketball court etc. Conveniently located close to shopping, dinning and entertainment.