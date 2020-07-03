All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7233 Romford Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7233 Romford Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7233 Romford Way

7233 Romford Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7233 Romford Way, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
garage
tennis court
Cute home on a corner lot on a corner lot. Open floor plan with a converted garage that can be used for a second living room or game room. Tile and wood floors through out. Kitchen features granite counter tops and decorative back-splash. Large utility room. Huge fenced in backyard. Richfeild Park around the corner with 42.5 acre Community Park with picnic tables, hike and bike trail, lighted tennis and basketball court etc. Conveniently located close to shopping, dinning and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7233 Romford Way have any available units?
7233 Romford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7233 Romford Way have?
Some of 7233 Romford Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7233 Romford Way currently offering any rent specials?
7233 Romford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7233 Romford Way pet-friendly?
No, 7233 Romford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7233 Romford Way offer parking?
Yes, 7233 Romford Way offers parking.
Does 7233 Romford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7233 Romford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7233 Romford Way have a pool?
No, 7233 Romford Way does not have a pool.
Does 7233 Romford Way have accessible units?
No, 7233 Romford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7233 Romford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7233 Romford Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary