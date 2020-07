Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see your new home! This house had been newly renovated. There is new flooring throughout the home, it has been freshly painted inside and out, the fencing is new as well as the lighting and fans in the rooms. Fully redone kitchen with granite counter tops and an under mounted sink. There is a lifetime transferable warranty on the foundation. All new sewer lines. This house is beautiful and completely move-in ready!