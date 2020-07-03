All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6844 Driffield Circle E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6844 Driffield Circle E
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

6844 Driffield Circle E

6844 Driffield Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6844 Driffield Circle East, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this charming two-story home with 3 spacious bedrooms! The kitchen offers new appliances and is open to the family room and dining area. The family room is oversized with a wood burning fireplace. Downstairs you will also find the master bedroom and en suite master bathroom. Upstairs features two guest bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Come see today before this home is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6844 Driffield Circle E have any available units?
6844 Driffield Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6844 Driffield Circle E have?
Some of 6844 Driffield Circle E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6844 Driffield Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
6844 Driffield Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6844 Driffield Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 6844 Driffield Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6844 Driffield Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 6844 Driffield Circle E offers parking.
Does 6844 Driffield Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6844 Driffield Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6844 Driffield Circle E have a pool?
No, 6844 Driffield Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 6844 Driffield Circle E have accessible units?
No, 6844 Driffield Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 6844 Driffield Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6844 Driffield Circle E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary