6844 Driffield Circle East, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this charming two-story home with 3 spacious bedrooms! The kitchen offers new appliances and is open to the family room and dining area. The family room is oversized with a wood burning fireplace. Downstairs you will also find the master bedroom and en suite master bathroom. Upstairs features two guest bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Come see today before this home is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6844 Driffield Circle E have any available units?
6844 Driffield Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.