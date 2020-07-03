All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
6829 Driffield Circle West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6829 Driffield Circle West

6829 Driffield Circle West · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6829 Driffield Circle West, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in North Richland Hills is move-in ready! Beautiful open floor plan featuring laminate wood floors, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and skylights! The master bedroom has a fireplace and the master bathroom has a dual vanity, stand-up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet!
Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 Driffield Circle West have any available units?
6829 Driffield Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 Driffield Circle West have?
Some of 6829 Driffield Circle West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 Driffield Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
6829 Driffield Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 Driffield Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6829 Driffield Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 6829 Driffield Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 6829 Driffield Circle West offers parking.
Does 6829 Driffield Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 Driffield Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 Driffield Circle West have a pool?
No, 6829 Driffield Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 6829 Driffield Circle West have accessible units?
No, 6829 Driffield Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 Driffield Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6829 Driffield Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.

