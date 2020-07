Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great open floor plan! Kitchen updated with granite counter tops, stove with cooktop, and dishwasher. Both bathrooms also updated with granite counter tops. Living and dining areas and all bedrooms have dark hardwood laminate flooring. Master bedroom has an adjacent study area and two walk-in closets in the bathroom. Utility room has large pantry. Storage building in the backyard for the use of tenant.