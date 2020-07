Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

Lovely spacious 4 bedroom 2 full bath private home in treelined quiet NRH neighborhood. Newly updated with fresh new paint interior and exterior, brand new carpets, new dishwasher and more updates. Large fenced backyard with trees. Master bath features his and hers closets. Recently replaced HVAC and hot water heater. Verify all data as needed.