6733 Parkwood Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

You can take over existing mortgage with no bank qualifying or income requirements. Principal and interest are $1,261.27. Beautifully renovated gray brick 4-3-2 on huge lot! Nothing was left untouched in this home. Engineered hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, All New kitchen w-custom cabinets, granite, stainless steel Kitchen-Aid appliances. 3 full baths w-custom tile, vanities, granite, & under mount sinks. Huge master retreat with spa like bathroom, DBL sink granite vanity, & massive walk-in closet. DBL Laundry hook-up on both levels of the house. Huge bonus room perfect for kids play area, man cave or home theater. Main floor laundry easily doubles as an office or craft space. 2 car garage has soaring ceilings for endless storage possibilities. Large Back Yard is begging for a BBQ w-friends & family. This house has it all! Gorgeous! The Basement is unfinished, needs leveling.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.