North Richland Hills, TX
6631 Parkview Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

6631 Parkview Drive

6631 Parkview Ln · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6631 Parkview Ln, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2-2-2 duplex features large rooms, plus, either bedroom could be the master. Living room with vaulted ceiling has a floor to ceiling brick fireplace that will be perfect to enjoy this fall and winter. Fenced backyard with large shade tree covering the patio. Full sized two car garage with opener. The roomy kitchen is open to the dining area on one side and the laundry room on the other. Hurry, it's a steal at this price and won't last long. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 Parkview Drive have any available units?
6631 Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6631 Parkview Drive have?
Some of 6631 Parkview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6631 Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6631 Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6631 Parkview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6631 Parkview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6631 Parkview Drive offers parking.
Does 6631 Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 Parkview Drive have a pool?
No, 6631 Parkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6631 Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6631 Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6631 Parkview Drive has units with dishwashers.

