Still available! 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with 2 car garage and large fenced yard. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet. Kitchen has island and comes with appliances including refrigerator. Freshly painted and ready for new tenant. Pets on a case by case basis. Need 2 yrs paid rental history, 2 yrs consecutive employment with verifiable income, no evictions in last 5 yrs., no violent crimes. Apply online at our website. Tenant Selection Criteria is in media.