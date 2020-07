Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful Villa Living in this like new brick home. Hand scraped stained wood floors, plantation shutters. Kitchen with granite tops, extra lighting, stainless appliances, . Energy savings with energy star appliances. This home is a real gem with stone decorative gas fireplace, Great executive home for lease. Want last long. Photos show how the home has been well maintained. Small covered concrete patio with some grass. Great location.