Last updated January 16 2020 at 10:34 PM

5609 Guadalajara Drive

5609 Guadalajara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Guadalajara Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great family home with four bedrooms and three baths. Wood floors in in the living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Walk in closets and ceiling fans throughout. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and eating area. Lots of open space and floor to ceiling windows make this home always light and bright. Nice sized back yard with shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Guadalajara Drive have any available units?
5609 Guadalajara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Guadalajara Drive have?
Some of 5609 Guadalajara Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Guadalajara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Guadalajara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Guadalajara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5609 Guadalajara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 5609 Guadalajara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5609 Guadalajara Drive offers parking.
Does 5609 Guadalajara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Guadalajara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Guadalajara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5609 Guadalajara Drive has a pool.
Does 5609 Guadalajara Drive have accessible units?
No, 5609 Guadalajara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Guadalajara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Guadalajara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

