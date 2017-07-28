5609 Guadalajara Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great family home with four bedrooms and three baths. Wood floors in in the living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Walk in closets and ceiling fans throughout. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and eating area. Lots of open space and floor to ceiling windows make this home always light and bright. Nice sized back yard with shed.