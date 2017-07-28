5609 Guadalajara Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Holiday West
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great family home with four bedrooms and three baths. Wood floors in in the living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Walk in closets and ceiling fans throughout. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and eating area. Lots of open space and floor to ceiling windows make this home always light and bright. Nice sized back yard with shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
