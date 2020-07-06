All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
5509 Irish Spring Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5509 Irish Spring Lane

5509 Irish Spring Lane · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5509 Irish Spring Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Brick home located on quiet No-Outlet street with NR park at end of street and with-in walking distance. Living room features a vaulted ceiling and a brick wood burning fireplace. Large Sun room with window coverings gives you that second living space that would be great for those special family and friend gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Irish Spring Lane have any available units?
5509 Irish Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 Irish Spring Lane have?
Some of 5509 Irish Spring Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Irish Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Irish Spring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Irish Spring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5509 Irish Spring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 5509 Irish Spring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5509 Irish Spring Lane offers parking.
Does 5509 Irish Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 Irish Spring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Irish Spring Lane have a pool?
No, 5509 Irish Spring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Irish Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 5509 Irish Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Irish Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5509 Irish Spring Lane has units with dishwashers.

