5509 Irish Spring Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Fabulous Brick home located on quiet No-Outlet street with NR park at end of street and with-in walking distance. Living room features a vaulted ceiling and a brick wood burning fireplace. Large Sun room with window coverings gives you that second living space that would be great for those special family and friend gatherings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
