Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
4918 Maryanna Way
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:42 AM

4918 Maryanna Way

4918 Maryanna Way · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Maryanna Way, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Richland Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Richland Hills Texas Duplex For Rent "Birdville ISD" - Two bedroom two bath duplex in North Richland Hills with wood burning fireplace. Freshly painted, new 2" blinds throughout. New wood flooring in entryway, living room & new carpet in bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen with black appliances. Privacy fence. Rear carport for two car parking.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

1st Choice Property Management
5664 Denton Hwy, Fort Worth, TX 76148, USA
Phone: +1 817-281-1300

(RLNE4855198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Maryanna Way have any available units?
4918 Maryanna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 Maryanna Way have?
Some of 4918 Maryanna Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Maryanna Way currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Maryanna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Maryanna Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4918 Maryanna Way is pet friendly.
Does 4918 Maryanna Way offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Maryanna Way offers parking.
Does 4918 Maryanna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Maryanna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Maryanna Way have a pool?
No, 4918 Maryanna Way does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Maryanna Way have accessible units?
No, 4918 Maryanna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Maryanna Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 Maryanna Way does not have units with dishwashers.

