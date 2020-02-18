All apartments in Murphy
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:06 PM

617 Windward Drive

617 Windward Drive · No Longer Available
Location

617 Windward Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Maxwell Creek North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
This immaculate five bedroom home sits fabulously on a cul-de-sac lot! The grand entry, with hardwoods, leads to a formal living and dining area, with vaulted ceilings. An Austin stone fireplace towers to the ceiling in the family room. The open kitchen includes a gas cook top, a plethora of built in cabinets, granite counter tops and an island. Upstairs, the game room and bedrooms provide a multitude of space for entertaining. Enjoy the backyard for Texas BBQs and sunsets. Make an appointment today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Windward Drive have any available units?
617 Windward Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 617 Windward Drive have?
Some of 617 Windward Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Windward Drive currently offering any rent specials?
617 Windward Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Windward Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Windward Drive is pet friendly.
Does 617 Windward Drive offer parking?
No, 617 Windward Drive does not offer parking.
Does 617 Windward Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Windward Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Windward Drive have a pool?
No, 617 Windward Drive does not have a pool.
Does 617 Windward Drive have accessible units?
No, 617 Windward Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Windward Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Windward Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Windward Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Windward Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

