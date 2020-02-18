617 Windward Drive

Amenities

This immaculate five bedroom home sits fabulously on a cul-de-sac lot! The grand entry, with hardwoods, leads to a formal living and dining area, with vaulted ceilings. An Austin stone fireplace towers to the ceiling in the family room. The open kitchen includes a gas cook top, a plethora of built in cabinets, granite counter tops and an island. Upstairs, the game room and bedrooms provide a multitude of space for entertaining. Enjoy the backyard for Texas BBQs and sunsets. Make an appointment today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

