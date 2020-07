Amenities

You will love the comfortable floor plan with master bedroom and study with French doors downstairs, half bath downstairs, utility room downstairs, 3 bedrooms and loft type game room upstairs. Backyard features a large covered patio, gorgeous flagstone in the landscaping and tons of space to play! The neighborhood features a community pool, 4 acre park with trail, playgrounds and half basketball court. GREAT schools too!