Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful home in Meritage Legacy home with nice architectural details. This home offers both a formal living and dining with a custom kitchen! Stone fireplace in family room, Master bedroom is its own private oasis with a sitting area and fireplace! Study or nursery with huge master bath in between. Very large game room on the second floor, along with a great Media room and 3 good sized bedrooms!