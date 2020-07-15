Apartment List
36 Apartments for rent in Morgan's Point Resort, TX with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often co...

1 Unit Available
3217 Purple Sage Dr
3217 Purple Sage Dr, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2301 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Office/Formal Dining -Owner Provides Landscaping Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops, Patio,

1 Unit Available
8 Catalpa Ct
8 Catalpa Ct, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1262 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Home Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Stove, and Patio. Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.
1 Unit Available
127 Sheridan Loop
127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1779 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision.
Verified

11 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

13 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified

3 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.

1 Unit Available
1216 N Penelope St
1216 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1594 sqft
1216 N Penelope St Available 08/25/20 Charming home in Belton - This is truly one of a kind home! Historic meets contemporary in this Belton Charmer! Unique looking, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths.

1 Unit Available
913 Woodhollow Dr
913 Woodhollow Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1482 sqft
Home is in the Hills of Westwood HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Carpet and Fenced Yard.

1 Unit Available
8109 Fieldstone Dr
8109 Fieldstone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Home is in the Westfield HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counters, Jetted Tub, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile and Fenced

1 Unit Available
3211 Wildcatter Drive
3211 Wildcatter Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1905 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath + study home in Dawson Ranch. Tons of custom features in this gorgeous home. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.

1 Unit Available
1321 Cozy Creek Drive
1321 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1720 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom in Temple! This adorable home features a lovely livingroom. The open kitchen boasts recessed lighting, an island and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized.

1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.

1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).

1 Unit Available
7907 Woodbury Dr
7907 Woodbury Dr, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1364 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: -Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Dishwasher -Stove -Garden Tub -Patio -Fenced Yard Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 Unit Available
1232 Redstone Drive
1232 Redstone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
Located near a quiet cul-de-sac, this quaint 3/2/2 home is inviting and boasts a huge back yard! The spacious Living Area has carpet and a lighted ceiling fan.

1 Unit Available
1011 Sugar Brook Dr
1011 Sugar Brook Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2410 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile and Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System.

1 Unit Available
702 N Penelope Street
702 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3384 sqft
Calling all UMHB Crusaders! We are happy to debut The Penelope House! Enjoy the wrap around porches, multiple living areas, spacious bedrooms, garden and gazebo on this truly unique property.
Verified

18 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
Verified

14 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$479
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

6 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.

1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2144 sqft
4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

1 Unit Available
5902 Ambrose Cir
5902 Ambrose Circle, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3128 sqft
5 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
1710 S. 13 ST
1710 South 13th Street, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
962 sqft
1710 S. 13 ST Available 07/22/20 COZY 3 BEDROOM HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN TEMPLE - This well cared for home is located within minutes of Baylor Scott & White Hospital, shopping and entertainment. All hardwood floors. Formal dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Morgan's Point Resort, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Morgan's Point Resort renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

