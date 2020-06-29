All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

9819 Crestwater Circle

9819 Crestwater Circle · (281) 863-9143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9819 Crestwater Circle, Montgomery County, TX 77354

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4556 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
2 story. Huge back yard with pool/spa. Beautiful back patio perfect for entertaining with plenty of room for seating and grilling. No rear neighbors in sight. High ceilings throughout. Private office with plantation shutters and built-in work space. Wood built-ins around fireplace. Master retreat with sitting area, amazing walk-in closet, and relaxing bath. Kitchen features professional grade appliances, gorgeous wood cabinets, giant pantry, & double ovens, wine cooler, and 2nd sink. Magnolia ISD and minutes from entertainment, shopping, restaurants and so much more. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9819 Crestwater Circle have any available units?
9819 Crestwater Circle has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9819 Crestwater Circle have?
Some of 9819 Crestwater Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9819 Crestwater Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9819 Crestwater Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9819 Crestwater Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9819 Crestwater Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 9819 Crestwater Circle offer parking?
No, 9819 Crestwater Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9819 Crestwater Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9819 Crestwater Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9819 Crestwater Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9819 Crestwater Circle has a pool.
Does 9819 Crestwater Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 9819 Crestwater Circle has accessible units.
Does 9819 Crestwater Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9819 Crestwater Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9819 Crestwater Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9819 Crestwater Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
