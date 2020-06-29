9819 Crestwater Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible pool bbq/grill hot tub

2 story. Huge back yard with pool/spa. Beautiful back patio perfect for entertaining with plenty of room for seating and grilling. No rear neighbors in sight. High ceilings throughout. Private office with plantation shutters and built-in work space. Wood built-ins around fireplace. Master retreat with sitting area, amazing walk-in closet, and relaxing bath. Kitchen features professional grade appliances, gorgeous wood cabinets, giant pantry, & double ovens, wine cooler, and 2nd sink. Magnolia ISD and minutes from entertainment, shopping, restaurants and so much more. A must see!