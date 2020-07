Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing three bedroom, two bath rental located in highly sought after Oak Ridge Forest subdivision. Home has been completely refreshed. Updates include fresh paint, new flooring, granite counter tops on all wet surfaces, new bathtubs and back splashes- the list goes on an on. Back yard is fully fenced and offers a covered back patio. Available for immediate move in. Hurry this rental won't last long!