All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 4328 Silver Oak Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
4328 Silver Oak Place
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:50 PM

4328 Silver Oak Place

4328 Silver Oak Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4328 Silver Oak Pl, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Fantastic one story floorplan available for lease in the highly desirable Woodson's Reserve!The open living areas are light and bright with high ceilings, neutral paint and beautiful hardwood floors. Wi-Fi Certified home by Lennar features doorbell, front door lock, lights and thermostat. The floor plan offers 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an inviting entry foyer, an island kitchen with walk-in pantry, open dining room, open family room with access to an extended covered rear patio with new natural gas grill.The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, private toilet enclosure and a large master closet. Extended garage with lots of storage space. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer all stay with the home.Community amenities incld: community center, tennis courts, open year round swimming pool, playground and walking trails. Schools are zoned to the highly acclaimed Conroe ISD. Call for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 Silver Oak Place have any available units?
4328 Silver Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 4328 Silver Oak Place have?
Some of 4328 Silver Oak Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Silver Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Silver Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Silver Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 4328 Silver Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 4328 Silver Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 4328 Silver Oak Place offers parking.
Does 4328 Silver Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4328 Silver Oak Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Silver Oak Place have a pool?
Yes, 4328 Silver Oak Place has a pool.
Does 4328 Silver Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 4328 Silver Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Silver Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 Silver Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4328 Silver Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4328 Silver Oak Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Grand Oaks Homes
30410 Valley Oaks Dr
Magnolia, TX 77355
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd
Conroe, TX 77384

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch