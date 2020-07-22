4328 Silver Oak Place

Amenities

Fantastic one story floorplan available for lease in the highly desirable Woodson's Reserve!The open living areas are light and bright with high ceilings, neutral paint and beautiful hardwood floors. Wi-Fi Certified home by Lennar features doorbell, front door lock, lights and thermostat. The floor plan offers 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an inviting entry foyer, an island kitchen with walk-in pantry, open dining room, open family room with access to an extended covered rear patio with new natural gas grill.The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, private toilet enclosure and a large master closet. Extended garage with lots of storage space. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer all stay with the home.Community amenities incld: community center, tennis courts, open year round swimming pool, playground and walking trails. Schools are zoned to the highly acclaimed Conroe ISD. Call for your private showing today!