3822 Supremes Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym game room parking pool garage internet access

Almost like new home by Taylor Morrison, the Scarlet plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, game room and flex room( could be formal dining or study) Enjoy the open concept two-story living area with the kitchen opening to the family room. Kitchen features granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and crisp white cabinets. Spacious master suite downstairs, luxurious bath with his and her vanities, extra large shower and large walk-in closet. Wrought iron staircase leads upstairs to game room and 3 additional bedrooms with 2 full baths. Plenty of room to play in the back yard, as well as relaxing on the huge covered back patio. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included, and water softener system, which will save on your monthly expenses! Enjoy the parks, pools, pavilions & gym. And abundance of retail shopping & dining close by. Highly acclaimed CISD schools.Internet and security included