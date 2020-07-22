All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:57 AM

3734 Woodsons Drive

3734 Woodsons Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3734 Woodsons Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

The Wheeler floorplan is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Spacious first floor master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Gameroom, large living room, and formal dining area make this home perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Woodsons Drive have any available units?
3734 Woodsons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3734 Woodsons Drive have?
Some of 3734 Woodsons Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Woodsons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Woodsons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Woodsons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 Woodsons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3734 Woodsons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Woodsons Drive offers parking.
Does 3734 Woodsons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Woodsons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Woodsons Drive have a pool?
No, 3734 Woodsons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Woodsons Drive have accessible units?
No, 3734 Woodsons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Woodsons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Woodsons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3734 Woodsons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3734 Woodsons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
