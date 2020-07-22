All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
3618 Cedar Flats Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

3618 Cedar Flats Lane

3618 Cedar Flats Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Cedar Flats Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath is just waiting for someone to call it home! Situated on a cul-de-sac street, this home features an open floor plan, granite countertops, faux wood-tile flooring, large Master with walk in closet, and a spacious 2 car garage! Zoned to the exemplary Conroe ISD. Subdivision is protected by a manned gate/controlled access and located just minutes from TX-99 and I-45! Plus, your home is in walking distance to the neighborhood park and pool! Don't miss out on this convenient and low maintenance living opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Cedar Flats Lane have any available units?
3618 Cedar Flats Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3618 Cedar Flats Lane have?
Some of 3618 Cedar Flats Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Cedar Flats Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Cedar Flats Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Cedar Flats Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3618 Cedar Flats Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3618 Cedar Flats Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Cedar Flats Lane offers parking.
Does 3618 Cedar Flats Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Cedar Flats Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Cedar Flats Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3618 Cedar Flats Lane has a pool.
Does 3618 Cedar Flats Lane have accessible units?
No, 3618 Cedar Flats Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Cedar Flats Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3618 Cedar Flats Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Cedar Flats Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Cedar Flats Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
