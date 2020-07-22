3618 Cedar Flats Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath is just waiting for someone to call it home! Situated on a cul-de-sac street, this home features an open floor plan, granite countertops, faux wood-tile flooring, large Master with walk in closet, and a spacious 2 car garage! Zoned to the exemplary Conroe ISD. Subdivision is protected by a manned gate/controlled access and located just minutes from TX-99 and I-45! Plus, your home is in walking distance to the neighborhood park and pool! Don't miss out on this convenient and low maintenance living opportunity!