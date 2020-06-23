32911 Tall Oaks Way

Amenities

Come take a look at this luxurious property with 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom located in the Thousand Oaks Subdivision. Sits on a little over a 1 acre lot with gated access. Perfect home for entertaining with gameroom, swim pool/hot tub, private backyard and large open living room with high ceilings. Master bedroom located downstairs with spacious bathroom & large custom 2 head shower. All appliances are included!!! Recently replaced carpet upstairs, water heaters, replastered pool. Thousand Oaks offers riding trails, fishing lakes, resort-style swimming pool and tennis court. Easy access to I-45 and 249. Professional pictures coming this week!