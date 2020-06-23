All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 32911 Tall Oaks Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
32911 Tall Oaks Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:25 PM

32911 Tall Oaks Way

32911 Tall Oaks Way · (832) 488-0108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

32911 Tall Oaks Way, Montgomery County, TX 77354

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,999

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Come take a look at this luxurious property with 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom located in the Thousand Oaks Subdivision. Sits on a little over a 1 acre lot with gated access. Perfect home for entertaining with gameroom, swim pool/hot tub, private backyard and large open living room with high ceilings. Master bedroom located downstairs with spacious bathroom & large custom 2 head shower. All appliances are included!!! Recently replaced carpet upstairs, water heaters, replastered pool. Thousand Oaks offers riding trails, fishing lakes, resort-style swimming pool and tennis court. Easy access to I-45 and 249. Professional pictures coming this week!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32911 Tall Oaks Way have any available units?
32911 Tall Oaks Way has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32911 Tall Oaks Way have?
Some of 32911 Tall Oaks Way's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32911 Tall Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
32911 Tall Oaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32911 Tall Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 32911 Tall Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 32911 Tall Oaks Way offer parking?
No, 32911 Tall Oaks Way does not offer parking.
Does 32911 Tall Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32911 Tall Oaks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32911 Tall Oaks Way have a pool?
Yes, 32911 Tall Oaks Way has a pool.
Does 32911 Tall Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 32911 Tall Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 32911 Tall Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 32911 Tall Oaks Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32911 Tall Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 32911 Tall Oaks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 32911 Tall Oaks Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace
Conroe, TX 77385
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd
Conroe, TX 77316
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Rosemary
541 FM-1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity