All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
29606 Woodsons Shore Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

29606 Woodsons Shore Drive

29606 Woodsons Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29606 Woodsons Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with formal dining room, family room overlooking kitchen, and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features beautiful faux wood floors, faux wood blinds, faux granite counter tops, rounded sheetrock corners, and raised panel interior doors. The master bath offers dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive have any available units?
29606 Woodsons Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive have?
Some of 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29606 Woodsons Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29606 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77304
Sunpark Apartment Homes
2205 N Frazier St
Conroe, TX 77303
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd
Porter Heights, TX 77365
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch