29606 Woodsons Shore Drive

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with formal dining room, family room overlooking kitchen, and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features beautiful faux wood floors, faux wood blinds, faux granite counter tops, rounded sheetrock corners, and raised panel interior doors. The master bath offers dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.