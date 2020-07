Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful one story home with Large open rooms, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, stunning granite counter-tops, built-in storage in dining & kitchen. Living room has vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included! Beautiful back yard is ready for entertaining with covered pavilion, outdoor kitchen, granite bar, with built-in tables. Home also has a CASITA/in-law apartment with a full kitchen, full bathroom and Rooftop deck.