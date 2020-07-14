21595 Kings Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 Story Home offers spacious entry way. Warm fireplace in the living room. Blend of wood, tile and carpet flooring. Spacious kitchen with island, white cabintry, and lots of cabinet space. Large bedrooms, Master bath with separate shower/tub. a large lot, 2 car garage, large fenced in back yard, . Close to Hwy 69, shopping, dining and more...Schedule a self-showing and apply on line at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.