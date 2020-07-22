21484 Palace Pines Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious one story plan with an open floor plan concept. Home has had the interior recently painted and wood like tile floors have recently been installed in living areas and bedrooms. The master suite is at the rear of home and has a walk-in closet and the bathroom has a separate tub and shower. This kitchen is positioned at the center of home and will make entertaining easy. The family room is open to eat in kitchen. There is a gas stove and cook top, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Located at the front of Kingwood with easy access to HWY 59 and the Grand Parkway. NO FLOODING