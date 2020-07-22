All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated December 15 2019 at 3:23 PM

21484 Palace Pines Drive

21484 Palace Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21484 Palace Pines Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77339

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious one story plan with an open floor plan concept. Home has had the interior recently painted and wood like tile floors have recently been installed in living areas and bedrooms. The master suite is at the rear of home and has a walk-in closet and the bathroom has a separate tub and shower. This kitchen is positioned at the center of home and will make entertaining easy. The family room is open to eat in kitchen. There is a gas stove and cook top, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Located at the front of Kingwood with easy access to HWY 59 and the Grand Parkway. NO FLOODING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21484 Palace Pines Drive have any available units?
21484 Palace Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 21484 Palace Pines Drive have?
Some of 21484 Palace Pines Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21484 Palace Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21484 Palace Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21484 Palace Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21484 Palace Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 21484 Palace Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21484 Palace Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 21484 Palace Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21484 Palace Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21484 Palace Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 21484 Palace Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21484 Palace Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 21484 Palace Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21484 Palace Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21484 Palace Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21484 Palace Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21484 Palace Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
