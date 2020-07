Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Remodeled 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Imperial Oaks with new carpet, fresh paint throughout, and a brand new kitchen! Large shaded backyard with oversized deck & backyard storage area. Conveniently located near the Imperial Oaks pool/park area and hike/bike trails. Easy access to The Woodlands, Grand Parkway, and I-45. Must See!!!