Montgomery County, TX
1406 April Villa
1406 April Villa, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
internet access
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
internet access
Completely Furnished and All Bills Paid. Located in the gated lakeside April Sound subdivision with 24 hour manned gate entrance and patrols. Conroe Regional Hospital is less than 15 minutes away. Living/dining area just painted. Fully furnished, cookware, dinnerware, linens, towels, 50 TV with Direct TV and HBO, DVD player, full size washer and dryer, WiFi, covered balcony, reserved parking right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. King bed in master, 2 twins in guest bedroom. 2 full baths. Walk to club, golf, lake, pools. All bills paid. Use of April Sound Country Club facilities. Rate is for 2. Please add $75 ea additional. 20 minutes to The Woodlands. No App Fees. Visa/MC accepted. Everything is included except: April Sound HOA charges a $50 registration fee and a $25 deposit (deposit is refundable upon departure) plus $2 per car for a decal they put on your windshield.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 1406 April Villa have any available units?
1406 April Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 1406 April Villa have?
Some of 1406 April Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 April Villa currently offering any rent specials?
1406 April Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 April Villa pet-friendly?
No, 1406 April Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1406 April Villa offer parking?
Yes, 1406 April Villa offers parking.
Does 1406 April Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 April Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 April Villa have a pool?
Yes, 1406 April Villa has a pool.
Does 1406 April Villa have accessible units?
No, 1406 April Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 April Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 April Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 April Villa have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 April Villa does not have units with air conditioning.
