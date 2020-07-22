1406 April Villa

Amenities

Completely Furnished and All Bills Paid. Located in the gated lakeside April Sound subdivision with 24 hour manned gate entrance and patrols. Conroe Regional Hospital is less than 15 minutes away. Living/dining area just painted. Fully furnished, cookware, dinnerware, linens, towels, 50 TV with Direct TV and HBO, DVD player, full size washer and dryer, WiFi, covered balcony, reserved parking right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. King bed in master, 2 twins in guest bedroom. 2 full baths. Walk to club, golf, lake, pools. All bills paid. Use of April Sound Country Club facilities. Rate is for 2. Please add $75 ea additional. 20 minutes to The Woodlands. No App Fees. Visa/MC accepted. Everything is included except: April Sound HOA charges a $50 registration fee and a $25 deposit (deposit is refundable upon departure) plus $2 per car for a decal they put on your windshield.