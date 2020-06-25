All apartments in Montgomery County
12611 Lake Shore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12611 Lake Shore Drive

12611 Lake Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12611 Lake Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with lake view in Walden. Gorgeous wood look vinyl flooring throughout the first floor. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, painted cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including French door refrigerator. Large breakfast area with window seats. Floorplan also includes formal dining, living room with fireplace and wall of windows, and upstairs gameroom. Spacious master suite with granite countertop, double sinks, and separate tub and shower. Large back yard with wrought iron fencing. Great location next to a large green space to play or walk down to the lake. Enjoy all of Walden Amenities when you lease this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12611 Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
12611 Lake Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 12611 Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 12611 Lake Shore Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12611 Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12611 Lake Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12611 Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12611 Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 12611 Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12611 Lake Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 12611 Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12611 Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12611 Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 12611 Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12611 Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 12611 Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12611 Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12611 Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12611 Lake Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12611 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
