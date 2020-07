Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious single story 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in Walden. Unfurnished with two-car attached garage w/opener. Fully fenced backyard with sprinkler system for easy yard maintenance. Living in the Walden Community you have access to the pools, tennis courts, fitness center and one of the best-golfing ranges around. Close to shopping and entertainment. This one won't last long at this price.