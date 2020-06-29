All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 10471 Royal Andrews Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
10471 Royal Andrews Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

10471 Royal Andrews Drive

10471 Royal Andrews Drive · (832) 479-7410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10471 Royal Andrews Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10471 Royal Andrews Drive · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
BRAND NEW - NEVER lived in 1 story house. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths in Royal Forest !! - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Be the first to live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house! Home has dark maple cabinets, granite, recessed lighting, carpet & wood planking flooring and to top it off,,,, a full appliance package that includes a including a washer/dryer set. Enjoy private subdivision lake access within walking distance, a covered picnic area and fishing pier. You have the peace of rural living, but with easy access to I-45, restaurants and shopping. Zoned to Willis ISD. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with certain breed restrictions and applicable deposit. For viewings, please contact Amanda Phillips @ (832) 479-7410 or visit our website at www.blavesco.com

(RLNE5712655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10471 Royal Andrews Drive have any available units?
10471 Royal Andrews Drive has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10471 Royal Andrews Drive have?
Some of 10471 Royal Andrews Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10471 Royal Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10471 Royal Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10471 Royal Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10471 Royal Andrews Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10471 Royal Andrews Drive offer parking?
No, 10471 Royal Andrews Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10471 Royal Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10471 Royal Andrews Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10471 Royal Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 10471 Royal Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10471 Royal Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 10471 Royal Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10471 Royal Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10471 Royal Andrews Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10471 Royal Andrews Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10471 Royal Andrews Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10471 Royal Andrews Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace
Conroe, TX 77385
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494
Humble, TX 77339
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr
Conroe, TX 77384
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd
Porter Heights, TX 77365
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity