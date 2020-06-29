10471 Royal Andrews Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly new construction carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

BRAND NEW - NEVER lived in 1 story house. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths in Royal Forest !! - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Be the first to live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house! Home has dark maple cabinets, granite, recessed lighting, carpet & wood planking flooring and to top it off,,,, a full appliance package that includes a including a washer/dryer set. Enjoy private subdivision lake access within walking distance, a covered picnic area and fishing pier. You have the peace of rural living, but with easy access to I-45, restaurants and shopping. Zoned to Willis ISD. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with certain breed restrictions and applicable deposit. For viewings, please contact Amanda Phillips @ (832) 479-7410 or visit our website at www.blavesco.com



(RLNE5712655)