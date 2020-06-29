10471 Royal Andrews Drive

Amenities
BRAND NEW - NEVER lived in 1 story house. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths in Royal Forest !! - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Be the first to live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house! Home has dark maple cabinets, granite, recessed lighting, carpet & wood planking flooring and to top it off,,,, a full appliance package that includes a including a washer/dryer set. Enjoy private subdivision lake access within walking distance, a covered picnic area and fishing pier. You have the peace of rural living, but with easy access to I-45, restaurants and shopping. Zoned to Willis ISD. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with certain breed restrictions and applicable deposit. For viewings, please contact Amanda Phillips @ (832) 479-7410 or visit our website at www.blavesco.com
(RLNE5712655)