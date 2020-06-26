All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 5637 Park View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
5637 Park View Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:18 AM

5637 Park View Drive

5637 Park View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5637 Park View Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spectacular John Houston Home with tons of upgrades! No neighbors behind and a Great view. HUGE 3 car garage for all the toys gives you room to spread out. This home has a beautiful open floor plan with separated bedrooms from master. Picture yourself in the private backyard with lush lawn and covered patio. The kitchen is a cooks dream with custom cabinets, SS appliances, granite tops, island bar, and walk in pantry. Its open to the family room and breakfast so its perfect for entertaining. Highly rated schools make this a very sought after neighborhood. Enjoy the Pool, Walking Trails, Parks, Playground, and more!!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 Park View Drive have any available units?
5637 Park View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 5637 Park View Drive have?
Some of 5637 Park View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5637 Park View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5637 Park View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 Park View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5637 Park View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 5637 Park View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5637 Park View Drive offers parking.
Does 5637 Park View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5637 Park View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 Park View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5637 Park View Drive has a pool.
Does 5637 Park View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5637 Park View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 Park View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5637 Park View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5637 Park View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5637 Park View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District