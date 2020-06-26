5637 Park View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Spectacular John Houston Home with tons of upgrades! No neighbors behind and a Great view. HUGE 3 car garage for all the toys gives you room to spread out. This home has a beautiful open floor plan with separated bedrooms from master. Picture yourself in the private backyard with lush lawn and covered patio. The kitchen is a cooks dream with custom cabinets, SS appliances, granite tops, island bar, and walk in pantry. Its open to the family room and breakfast so its perfect for entertaining. Highly rated schools make this a very sought after neighborhood. Enjoy the Pool, Walking Trails, Parks, Playground, and more!!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN