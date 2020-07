Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

How often do you get the opportunity to lease a property that has NEW carpet, luxury vinyl plank, fencing, roof, and fresh paint? Well, this one is ready and waiting for your family. Ready NOW! The landlord will negotiate for a longer-term lease. Refrigerator included. Community pool and playground entry with HOA pass. HOA pass is included in the lease. Pets with owner approval. $300 pet deposit per pet. No smoking.