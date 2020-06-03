Amenities

446 Canterbury Dr Available 06/01/19 "Midlothian Texas Homes for Rent" - 5/3/2 on a corner lot. house has an open kitchen, living and dining room. Living room has a fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances lots of cabinets and granite countertops. The kitchen also has an island that looks out into the living room. House has tile and wood floors with carpets in the bedrooms. Master bath has separate vanities with granite countertops as well as an over sized shower and separate garden tub. Upstairs is an loft with a bedroom and full sized bathroom. 5th bedroom downstairs can also be used as a study it has wood floors and french doors. Back yard is on an oversized lot with and nice covered patio. Community will be building a 160 community center with walking and biking trails as well as a fishing pond.



