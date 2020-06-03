All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 446 Canterbury Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
446 Canterbury Dr
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:24 AM

446 Canterbury Dr

446 Canterbury Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

446 Canterbury Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
446 Canterbury Dr Available 06/01/19 "Midlothian Texas Homes for Rent" - 5/3/2 on a corner lot. house has an open kitchen, living and dining room. Living room has a fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances lots of cabinets and granite countertops. The kitchen also has an island that looks out into the living room. House has tile and wood floors with carpets in the bedrooms. Master bath has separate vanities with granite countertops as well as an over sized shower and separate garden tub. Upstairs is an loft with a bedroom and full sized bathroom. 5th bedroom downstairs can also be used as a study it has wood floors and french doors. Back yard is on an oversized lot with and nice covered patio. Community will be building a 160 community center with walking and biking trails as well as a fishing pond.

(RLNE4473773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 Canterbury Dr have any available units?
446 Canterbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 446 Canterbury Dr have?
Some of 446 Canterbury Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 Canterbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
446 Canterbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Canterbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 446 Canterbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 446 Canterbury Dr offer parking?
No, 446 Canterbury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 446 Canterbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 Canterbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Canterbury Dr have a pool?
No, 446 Canterbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 446 Canterbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 446 Canterbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Canterbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 Canterbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 446 Canterbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 446 Canterbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District