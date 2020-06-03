All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 417 West Avenue D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
417 West Avenue D
Last updated May 2 2019 at 11:54 PM

417 West Avenue D

417 West Avenue D · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

417 West Avenue D, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Victorian style home in the heart of Midlothian! 3 Bedroom, and 2.5 bath make for a spacious home with plenty of space. Large foot run in bathroom, large backyard, great for entertaining, wrap around porch, and plenty of mature trees making it the perfect relaxing oasis after a long day.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 West Avenue D have any available units?
417 West Avenue D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 417 West Avenue D currently offering any rent specials?
417 West Avenue D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 West Avenue D pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 West Avenue D is pet friendly.
Does 417 West Avenue D offer parking?
No, 417 West Avenue D does not offer parking.
Does 417 West Avenue D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 West Avenue D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 West Avenue D have a pool?
No, 417 West Avenue D does not have a pool.
Does 417 West Avenue D have accessible units?
No, 417 West Avenue D does not have accessible units.
Does 417 West Avenue D have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 West Avenue D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 West Avenue D have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 West Avenue D does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District