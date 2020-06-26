3630 Worthington Drive

Amenities
Almost new John Houston one story home built in 2018. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a super nice Kensington Park North community. It is loaded with upgrades including wood floors, painted cabinets, granite countertops, covered patio, extra-large laundry room and much more! Large island in kitchen is open to family room. Large master suite offers luxury bath including frameless shower, separate garden tub and double sinks. It is walking distance to Walnut Grove Middle School and Midlothian Heritage High School. This home won't last long!
Pets are accepted upon owner's approval.