All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 3630 Worthington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
3630 Worthington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3630 Worthington Drive

3630 Worthington Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3630 Worthington Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Almost new John Houston one story home built in 2018. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a super nice Kensington Park North community. It is loaded with upgrades including wood floors, painted cabinets, granite countertops, covered patio, extra-large laundry room and much more! Large island in kitchen is open to family room. Large master suite offers luxury bath including frameless shower, separate garden tub and double sinks. It is walking distance to Walnut Grove Middle School and Midlothian Heritage High School. This home won't last long!
Pets are accepted upon owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Worthington Drive have any available units?
3630 Worthington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 3630 Worthington Drive have?
Some of 3630 Worthington Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Worthington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Worthington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Worthington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Worthington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Worthington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3630 Worthington Drive offers parking.
Does 3630 Worthington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Worthington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Worthington Drive have a pool?
No, 3630 Worthington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Worthington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3630 Worthington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Worthington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 Worthington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3630 Worthington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3630 Worthington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District