3442 Charing Cross Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Beautiful single story home located in Midlothian, just walking distance from parks and playgrounds. Gorgeous curb appeal featuring well-maintained landscaping and stained wooden shutters. Fresh paint throughout with vinyl wood flooring. Wonderful spacious kitchen, open to the living room and dining room, offers an island with lots of extra counterspace, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Great sized bedrooms with extra storage for you and the family, and a bonus shed you can use for a work space. This home has a lot to offer, but won't last long! Come view today!