As you enter this beautiful home you are welcomed by soaring ceilings in the formal living room. Equipped with a gas fire place with sparkling glass fire rocks that can be viewed from the family room as well. In the kitchen there is a new composite sink with a new disposal. Large windows overlook a large deck in the back yard. A home office with French doors just off the family room allows for a great spot for working from home or a play room. Master suite with a jetted tub provide a relaxing space to get away. At the top of the stairs there is space on the landing for a desk and bookshelves or a chair for reading. 2 bedrooms and a full bath round out the 2nd story.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3018 Blue Jay Lane have any available units?
3018 Blue Jay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 3018 Blue Jay Lane have?
Some of 3018 Blue Jay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Blue Jay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Blue Jay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.