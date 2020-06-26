All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated October 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

3018 Blue Jay Lane

3018 Blue Jay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Blue Jay Lane, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
As you enter this beautiful home you are welcomed by soaring ceilings in the formal living room. Equipped with a gas fire place with sparkling glass fire rocks that can be viewed from the family room as well. In the kitchen there is a new composite sink with a new disposal. Large windows overlook a large deck in the back yard. A home office with French doors just off the family room allows for a great spot for working from home or a play room. Master suite with a jetted tub provide a relaxing space to get away. At the top of the stairs there is space on the landing for a desk and bookshelves or a chair for reading. 2 bedrooms and a full bath round out the 2nd story.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Blue Jay Lane have any available units?
3018 Blue Jay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 3018 Blue Jay Lane have?
Some of 3018 Blue Jay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Blue Jay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Blue Jay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Blue Jay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Blue Jay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 3018 Blue Jay Lane offer parking?
No, 3018 Blue Jay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3018 Blue Jay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Blue Jay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Blue Jay Lane have a pool?
No, 3018 Blue Jay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Blue Jay Lane have accessible units?
No, 3018 Blue Jay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Blue Jay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 Blue Jay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Blue Jay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Blue Jay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

