3018 Blue Jay Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

As you enter this beautiful home you are welcomed by soaring ceilings in the formal living room. Equipped with a gas fire place with sparkling glass fire rocks that can be viewed from the family room as well. In the kitchen there is a new composite sink with a new disposal. Large windows overlook a large deck in the back yard. A home office with French doors just off the family room allows for a great spot for working from home or a play room. Master suite with a jetted tub provide a relaxing space to get away. At the top of the stairs there is space on the landing for a desk and bookshelves or a chair for reading. 2 bedrooms and a full bath round out the 2nd story.