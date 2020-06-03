All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 3002 Canary Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
3002 Canary Ln
Last updated November 18 2019 at 8:24 AM

3002 Canary Ln

3002 Canary Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3002 Canary Lane, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PETS ALLOWED. Property available 10/11/19. Wonderful 4-2-2 on corner lot in Midlothian! Open layout, spacious rooms, neutral colors, loads of natural light, quiet neighborhood & so much more! Lovely entry open to a huge family room with a classic gas-start fireplace & views to the inviting backyard with covered patio. Expansive kitchen offers a dining area, Energy Star appliances, center island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry & ample storage. Two refrigerators included! Private master suite has vaulted ceilings, an oversized WI closet & pretty bath with an extended dual vanity, seating area, soaking tub & walk-in shower. Other features include arched doorways, French doors, decorative ledges, nice sized secondaries, just minutes from the Elementary. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Canary Ln have any available units?
3002 Canary Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 3002 Canary Ln have?
Some of 3002 Canary Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Canary Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Canary Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Canary Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 Canary Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3002 Canary Ln offer parking?
No, 3002 Canary Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3002 Canary Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 Canary Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Canary Ln have a pool?
No, 3002 Canary Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Canary Ln have accessible units?
No, 3002 Canary Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Canary Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Canary Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Canary Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3002 Canary Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District