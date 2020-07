Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

This stunning 2 story home has everything you want and more! From the beautiful curb appeal, to the HUGE fenced yard with covered back porch, you won't ever want to leave. Beautiful stone fireplace, stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, updated bathrooms, and wonderful laminate wood flooring. This 4 bedroom home is equipped with an office on the main floor, with a spacious game room on the second floor. Welcome home!