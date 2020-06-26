213 Boardwalk Street

Amenities

Meticulously updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with incredible lake view! The large living room with wood burning fireplace opens to the kitchen, eating area, utility room and pantry. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances and gas stove. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and granite countertops. The lot is approximately .3 acre -one of the largest in Park Place. The fully fenced backyard has two covered patios and fire pit. There is a work area in the two car garage. This is a rare opportunity to live in the city with a country view.