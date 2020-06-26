All apartments in Midlothian
Midlothian, TX
213 Boardwalk Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

213 Boardwalk Street

213 Boardwalk St · No Longer Available
Location

213 Boardwalk St, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Meticulously updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with incredible lake view! The large living room with wood burning fireplace opens to the kitchen, eating area, utility room and pantry. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances and gas stove. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and granite countertops. The lot is approximately .3 acre -one of the largest in Park Place. The fully fenced backyard has two covered patios and fire pit. There is a work area in the two car garage. This is a rare opportunity to live in the city with a country view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Boardwalk Street have any available units?
213 Boardwalk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 213 Boardwalk Street have?
Some of 213 Boardwalk Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Boardwalk Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 Boardwalk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Boardwalk Street pet-friendly?
No, 213 Boardwalk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 213 Boardwalk Street offer parking?
Yes, 213 Boardwalk Street offers parking.
Does 213 Boardwalk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Boardwalk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Boardwalk Street have a pool?
No, 213 Boardwalk Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 Boardwalk Street have accessible units?
No, 213 Boardwalk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Boardwalk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Boardwalk Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Boardwalk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Boardwalk Street does not have units with air conditioning.

