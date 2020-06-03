All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 1708 Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
1708 Meadow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1708 Meadow Lane

1708 Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1708 Meadow Ln, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You can have the pleasure of calling this beautiful home yours! In a quiet established neighborhood close to town, churches, schools and parks. This prime location property will not be available very long! The home includes a spacious living area with a fireplace, a great layout and a fenced back yard. This house is a dream!

This property is available! (Do not disturb current tenant if occupied) Please go online at www.fbmproperty.com to view pictures, check availability for viewing, and learn details on this property. Or you may call our office to arrange your personal viewing (if currently available) at 972-878-7368 option 4.

Additionally, you can apply online, attach all required documents, and even pay online. NOTE: TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PURCHASE RENTAL INSURANCE.

Did you know paying your rent on-time each month can improve your credit score? FBM reports to major credit bureaus monthly. What a great added benefit by renting with FBM Property Management!

Thank you for your interest in one or more of our properties!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Meadow Lane have any available units?
1708 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 1708 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 1708 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1708 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1708 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District