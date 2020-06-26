All apartments in Midlothian
1413 Melanie Trail

Location

1413 Melanie Trail, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous like new home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath with over 1,800 sqft. Large kitchen with island, granite counter tops and lots of storage. This home has a great open floor plan, kitchen is open to living area. This home has wood floors in living and and bedrooms, master bedroom has carpet, Large master bedroom. Master bath has garden tub with separate shower and duel vanities. There is tile in all wet areas. Home also has back patio.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Melanie Trail have any available units?
1413 Melanie Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1413 Melanie Trail have?
Some of 1413 Melanie Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Melanie Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Melanie Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Melanie Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Melanie Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Melanie Trail offer parking?
No, 1413 Melanie Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Melanie Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Melanie Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Melanie Trail have a pool?
No, 1413 Melanie Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Melanie Trail have accessible units?
No, 1413 Melanie Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Melanie Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Melanie Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Melanie Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Melanie Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

