1401 River Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in a nice neighborhood and located on a spacious, pie shaped lot with plenty of room for the kids and adults! Laminate flooring throughout except for the bathrooms and kitchen-breakfast make for an easy to clean place and far better for folks that might have breathing issues. The master bedroom is split, located at the very back of the home and the master bath boasts of a roomy separate shower and a separate garden tub. 2 sinks are a plus as well. This home is just minutes to downtown Midlothian & schools, approx. 11 mi to Mansfield, and approx. 20 mi to HWY 360 & I20.