Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1401 River Trail Drive

1401 River Trail Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1401 River Trail Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in a nice neighborhood and located on a spacious, pie shaped lot with plenty of room for the kids and adults! Laminate flooring throughout except for the bathrooms and kitchen-breakfast make for an easy to clean place and far better for folks that might have breathing issues. The master bedroom is split, located at the very back of the home and the master bath boasts of a roomy separate shower and a separate garden tub. 2 sinks are a plus as well. This home is just minutes to downtown Midlothian & schools, approx. 11 mi to Mansfield, and approx. 20 mi to HWY 360 & I20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 River Trail Drive have any available units?
1401 River Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1401 River Trail Drive have?
Some of 1401 River Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 River Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1401 River Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 River Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1401 River Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1401 River Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1401 River Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 1401 River Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 River Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 River Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 1401 River Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1401 River Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1401 River Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 River Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 River Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 River Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 River Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

